Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) celerbates with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42). (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It's the biggest game of the year for college football fans. The National Championship is tonight and WLTX will have team coverage of the event.

The Clemson Tigers will battle the Alabama Crimson Tide in a rematch of when the two teams met in Arizona for the championship game last year.

Kickoff for the game is 8:17PM.

Our sports reporters Reggie Anderson and Joe Cook are in Tampa to give you live updates. You can follow them on twitter @ReggieWLTX and @JoeCookSports.