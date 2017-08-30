(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The next to the last home game for the Columbia Fireflies provided something special to those fans who arrived early as 2,000 Tim Tebow bobbleheads were given away.

it did not take long for the likeness of Tebow to be swept away by the fans, many of whom were sporting Tebow jerseys. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback is about to close the books on his first minor league season. Tebow started his career with the Fireflies before being promoted in June to the Advanced Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Florida.

The Fireflies ended up dropping a 4-1 decision to the Asheville Tourists. Columbia pitcher Justin Brantley logged career highs with seven innings of work and nine strikeouts.

The final home game at Spirit Communications Park is set for Thursday night at 7:05 as Columbia will try to avoid a sweep by Asheville.

