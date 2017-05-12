Tebow Could Be On The Move In Mid-Summer

For every 2-for-4 night that Tim Tebow records comes increasing speculation that he will move from the Columbia Fireflies to the High-A club in St. Lucie or perhaps the Double-A team in Binghamton.
The New York Post is reporting the Mets are discussing sending Tebow to a higher level of baseball although such a move would not happen until after the Major League All-Star Game in mid-July.
The South Atlantic League All-Star Game is set for June 20 at Columbia's Spirit Communications Park.
In his last 16 games, Tebow is hitting 327 with four doubles, a triple, six walks and 16 strikeouts. Overall, he is batting a more than respectable .250 which included a home run in his first at-bat in the season opener.
