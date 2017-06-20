Tebow Drafted By The Harlem Globetrotters

Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) jokes with teammates in the dugout prior to the game against the Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

The Harlem Globetrotters have a history of making sure their Globies Draft includes a few celebrity picks who may not play for the team but certainly appreciate the honor of being part of the gag.

Jordan Speith and the late Craig Sager have been part of the celebrity picks. You can now add Tim Tebow's name to the list.

Tebow was taken with the sixth and final pick of the Globies Draft which also included New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

The former Heisman Trophy winner won two national championships at Florida before being drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He won a playoff game with the Broncos before ending his NFL career with the Jets and Patriots.

He is is his first season with the Columbia Fireflies. He also stays busy with his Tim Tebow Foundation, writing motivational books and working as a college football analyst for ESPN.

