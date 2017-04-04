Tebow Getting Used To The Pace On The Diamond

Tim Tebow (Photo: WLTX)

As Tim Tebow prepares to make his minor league debut with the Columbia Fireflies, he candidly admitted that he had to get used to a totally different way of preparing.

Tebow, who had not played baseball competitively since his high school days, had devoted himself to football both on the college and NFL levels. But the decision to pursue baseball meant a complete overhaul in the way he trained and prepared.

"Football - you have a routing," Tebow said.

"You warm up, you practice. Two to three hours you're done. Here, it's an all-day affair. The change in the body where you might have a ball in the outfield you sprint full speed to and then you might not have another play for an hour and a half or more. But you have to be ready and that's so different than football when you kind of know when your time is coming."

It's been 2005 as a senior in high school since Tebow last played competitive baseball. But he has spent nearly 18 months training for this next challenge which will be on display to an expected sellout crowd Thursday at Spirit Communications Park.

