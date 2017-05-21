Tebow Homers But Columbia Falls

Tim Tebow celebrates after hitting a home run in his first at bat. (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies series finale against West Virginia was supposed to start at 2 pm on Sunday but it was delayed until 3:15 pm because of approaching rain. The delay didn't help Columbia too much as they suffer a 6-3 loss to the Power.

In the second inning the Power got on the board thanks to a deflected throw to first on a bunt. That results in Albert Bauer, a Newberry College baseball product, to score the first run of the game. West Virginia would add a sacrifice fly in that inning as well to take a 2-0 lead.

Tim Tebow would get the Fireflies on the board with a line drive home run to center field in the fifth inning after another rain delay. Tebow's third home run of the season makes it a 2-1 game. He finished 2-4 with a double and two rbis.

WATCH Tebow's homer-https://www.facebook.com/columbiafireflies/videos/1918874125016504/

But the Power would score four unanswered runs including a three- spot in the sixth. Tebow tried to spark a comeback in the ninth with his rbi double but it wasn't enough as the Fireflies drop the game 6-3 and the series.

Columbia is at home tomorrow night against Charleston. Start time is slated for 7:05 pm.

