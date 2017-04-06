Tebow HR Sparks Fireflies In 14-7 Win Over Augusta

Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) watches his hit on a home run during the second inning against the Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

Tim Tebow homered in his first at-bat while Michael Paez and Dash Winningham also showed off their power in a 14-7 win over Augusta Thursday night in the first game of the 2017 season for the Columbia Fireflies.

Tebow's home run came in the bottom of the second inning, while Paez matched Tebow with a two-run homer in the third. Winningham's blast came in the eighth, a three-run blast.

Paez is the former Coastal Carolina Chanticleer who helped that school win its first national championship.

Former Gamecock and Spring Valley graduate Gene Cone had four walks and scored twice in a familiar role as leadoff batter.

© 2017 WLTX-TV