Tebow Signs Extension With ESPN

Tim Tebow has been with ESPN since 2014. He has signed a multi-year extension with the network.

The most famous minor league baseball player in America will continue his role with ESPN.

Tim Tebow and ESPN have reached a mult-year contract extension that will keep him with that network and the SEC Network.

“Over the last three years, ESPN and the SEC Nation crew have become like family,” Tebow said in a statement.

“I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning, and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”

Tebow has been an analyst for ESPN since the 2014 BCS Championship Game. His broadcasting role will not affect his current job with the Columbia Fireflies. He is in his first season as a minor league baseball player.

Tebow was the first sophomore to ever win the Heisman Trophy and he won a pair of national titles at Florida.

“Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his analysis of college football and surprised many fans with his strong opinions and engaging presence on SEC Nation,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president, event and studio production.

Tebow played for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets in the NFL and was cut by the New England Patriots in 2013 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 during training camp. He does have one playoff win with the Broncos, a 29-23 overtime win in January of 2012. a game that ended when Tebow hit Demaryius Thomas on an 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime.

