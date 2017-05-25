Terry Bradshaw Calls Nick Saban's Alabama Salary 'Shameful'

082110saban.jpg (Photo: WWL)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban is the highest paid college football coach — set to haul in more than $11 million next season — as well as one of the highest-paid public employees in the country, according to USA TODAY Sports’ salary research database.

That doesn’t sit too well with Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw, who bluntly called the Crimson Tide coach’s income “shameful” during a segment on the Paul Finebaum Show while debating Phyllis, a die-hard ‘Bama fan.

Bradshaw started by explaining that Saban’s contract is the “entire athletic budget” at Louisiana Tech (Bradshaw’s alma mater, and the budget is actually $22 million).

“The entire budget,” Bradshaw said. “That’s shameful. Shameful!”

But Bradshaw didn’t make the often-noted point that the NCAA student-athletes who have helped Saban win four titles in Tuscaloosa don’t earn a cent outside of their scholarships. He just felt it was way too much money.

“Twelve million. Think about it,” Bradshaw said. “I could use a little bit of that money to help pay off my trailer house.”

Bradshaw then said retired college coach Steve Spurrier is a better coach based on personality.

“If he has the personality of Steve Spurrier, then I would like him,” Bradshaw said. “Spurrier, now you’re talking about a great coach. That’s a great coach, Steve Spurrier, not Saban. Saban hates people. The man doesn’t even like people.”

