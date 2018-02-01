Terry Labonte Has Fond Memories Of Darlington

Former Cup Champion and two-time Darlington winner Terry Labonte walks across the stage prior to the 2017 Bojangles Southern 500. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

When Darlington Raceway announced this week it was going to spend $7 million to upgrade the seating areas of three of its grandstands, they brought in Terry Labonte to help them with the ceremony.

The two-time Cup champion, Labonte won his first race in the 1980 Southern 500 and his last victory was in the 2003 Southern 500.

His 37-year career in racing wrapped up in 2014 as he stepped away from the sport permanently. But he still keeps up with the sport and events like the one in Darlington this week allow him to reminisce about his success at one of the toughest tracks on the schedule.

"I don't think I ever finished a race here where I didn't have a mark on my car somewhere," Labonte said.

But Labonte, nicknamed the "Iceman" for his calm and cool demeanor, had the perfect personality to handle the demands of the Track Too Tough To Tame and by embracing Darlington, two of his 22 career Cup victories are at a track that generates fear in some drivers and tremendous respect for those who have made a trip to Victory Lane.

For Labonte, it was a nice way to start and end his career by celebrating his first win and his last win in the Pee Dee.

"This has always been a special place in my heart," he said.

"Running my very first NASCAR race here and then winning my first race and then winning my last race here. If I had known that was going to be the last race I was ever going to win, I would have just gone ahead and quit the next day. But I wasn't aware of that at the time," he joked.

But all kidding aside, Labonte's relationship with the Darlington Raceway means a win there holds a little more credibility in the garage.

"I really couldn't be any happier to win my first race at Darlington and my last race at Darlington," Labonte added.

"I think it's the perfect book ends and it's always been one of my favorite race tracks and it's one of the toughest tracks on the circuit. I think anybody who has come down here and won races, this race here means as much to them as any race they've ever won and that's how I feel,"

Labonte will also be a part of the track's upgrade as the capital project will also feature a "Wall of Honor" with iconic banner signage that will be at the bottom of the Wallace and Colvin grandstands. The artwork will pay homage to former Darlington champions like Labonte.

