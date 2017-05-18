Tevin Mack To Tuscaloosa

Texas Longhorns guard Tevin Mack (0) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State won 79-70. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker)

Columbia native Tevin Mack has found a new home.

The Dreher graduate has committed to play for Avery Johnson at Alabama.

Mack originally signed with VCU but asked for a release when head coach Shaka Smart left that school to take over at Texas. He signed with the Longhorns and was there two seasons.

He averaged 14.8 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game last season,but was suspended indefinitely in January for a violation of team rules and was released by the Longhorns in March.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the upcoming season per NCAA rules.

© 2017 WLTX-TV