Thornwell Cementing Player of the Year Resume

Sindarius Thornwell has made his mark on the USC record books.

If the SEC Player of the Year award were to be handed out this week, USC's Sindarius Thornwell would likely be either the winner or the runner-up.

The senior guard was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday, the second time this season he has earned that award. Thornwell set a host of career highs in the four-overtime loss to Alabama. With his 44 points, he became the first Gamecock to score 40 or more points since 1986. His 21 rebounds were the most in the program since 1993.. His 25 free throws made against the Crimson Tide set an SEC record and the 33 FT attempts were a new school record.

Thornwell followed that performance with a 28-point performance in the win at Mississippi State.

His 19.8 scoring average is second in the SEC, while he leads the league in steals (2.2 spg). In his weekly news conference, head coach Frank Martin was asked if Thornwell's six-game suspension would hurt him in the voting. Martin says the suspension is no different than a player missing time due to injury.

"He’d better be considered for SEC Player of the Year.," Martin said.

"If not, there is something wrong with the people that vote. He is phenomenal. Tell me another player in the country that plays four different positions on the court. He defends four different players on the court. He leads his team in scoring, rebounding, steals and assists. And he defends the best player on the other team. Tell me somebody else in the country that does that, let alone our conference."

Thornwell noted that because he has not missed an SEC game this season, his suspension might hurt him in voting for national awards if at all.

"I haven't missed a game in conference play," Thornwell said.

"I think holding that (suspension) against me in conference play wouldn't be fair."

Martin adds that no one on his team is worried about individual awards and that includes Thornwell.

"If you asked him, he’d tell you he just wants to win and play in the NCAA Tournament,” Martin said.

“I’m not a self-promoter. I’m not very good at that. I don’t think our players are very good at that. But I know the people we play against respect the heck out of him. And I hope the people who observe and vote respect the fact he does so many things"

