Thornwell helps South Carolina beat Tennessee 70-60

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) moves the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. South Carolina won 70 to 60 USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Sindarius Thornwell scored 22 points Wednesday as South Carolina defeated Tennessee 70-60 for its third straight victory.

South Carolina (13-3, 3-0 SEC) is off to just its second 3-0 start in Southeastern Conference competition since joining the league in 1991-92. South Carolina had a 3-0 start to league play in 1996-97 and went on to post a 15-1 SEC record and earn the conference's regular-season title that year.

The Gamecocks also have earned back-to-back SEC road wins for the first time since 2011. In its last road game, South Carolina won 67-61 at Georgia on Jan. 4.

Hassani Gravett, who entered the night averaging just 4.2 points per game, scored 12 points for South Carolina. Duane Notice added 11.

Grant Williams scored 15 points and Robert Hubbs III and Lamonte Turner had 12 each for Tennessee (8-8, 1-3), which lost three straight.

