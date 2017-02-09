Thornwell Makes Naismith Top 30 List

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) drives around Alabama Crimson Tide guard Dazon Ingram (12) in the quadruple overtime game at Colonial Life Arena. The Alabama Crimson Tide won 90-86. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

USC senior guard Sindarius Thornwell has been to the Naismith Trophy Top 30 list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.

The award goes to the college basketball's player of the year and is named after the inventor of basketball, Dr. James Naismith.

The 30-player list will be reduced to 10 semifinalists who will be announced on March 1.



Thornwell leads the team and ranks second in the SEC in overall games in scoring with a 20.4 points per game average. He alsoleads the team with 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and an SEC-leading 2.3 steals per game.

Thornwell has scored in double figures in every contest this season with nine games where he has hit 20 or more points, and two games with 30 or more, including 34 in a road contest at Kentucky, and most recently, a 44-point effort against Alabama. Those 44 points were the most by a Gamecock in 38 years. He also pulled down 21 rebounds vs. the Crimson Tide, the most by a Carolina player since 1993.

The Lancaster native also set program records with 25 made free throws and 33 attempts in the game. His 25 made shots at the foul line were an SEC record in conference games. The 33 attempts were an SEC record, besting basketball legend Pete Maravich’s 31 attempts vs. Oregon State in 1970. Thornwell’s 2.3 steals per game lead the SEC and rank 11th nationally. His 20.4 points per game ranks 28th in the country.

Thornwell is one of three SEC players who have made the top 30 list. The other two are Kentucky's DeAaron Fox and Malik Monk.

