Thornwell Named SEC Player of the Week

In what was a formality, the SEC announced Monday Sindarius Thornwell is the league's player of the week after his performances against Alabama and Mississippi State.

The senior from Lancaster averaged 36 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in those two games.

In the 4OT loss to Alabama, Thornwell put up career highs in points, rebounds, free throws attempted and made.

His 44 points marked the first time since 1986 a USC player scored 40 or more points in a game. His 21 rebounds were the most in the program since 1993. His 25 free throws made broke the SEC record set by "Pistol" Pete Maravich and his 33 attempts were school records.

Equally as important was the fact that Thornwell followed up that performance with a game-high 28 points at Starkville on Saturday, helping the Gamecocks win 77-73 and earn their 20th win of the season.

Last week, Thornwell was named to the Naismith Trophy Top 30 list for the award which goes to college basketball's player of the year. He was one of three SEC players on the list.

