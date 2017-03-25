Thornwell Setting The Tone In New York City

Sindarius Thornwell (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

The SEC's Player of the Year may be just getting around to getting noticed throughout the country, but his teammates have known for a while that Sindarius Thornwell is one of the best players in the country.

"Everyone in the lockerroom knew Sin was capable of playing the way he's been playing," said USC guard PJ Dozier,

"We all say he's one of the best in the country - hands down - statistically or whatever, he's showing it and we're so happy for him. Coming here four years, or three years ago when the program was on its downfall or whatever you want to call it, seeing how he can come here and build a program up with Frank Martin is amazing."

Thornwell could have gone to schools who were more relevant from a national perspective. But the Lancaster native who was at Oak Hill Academy ignored the free advice and signed with USC.

"Syracuse went to the Final Four that year with Tyler Ennis," Thornwell said.

"Ohio State and the other schools in my top five list all made the post-season that year. Everybody questioned me about going to South Carolina but it wasn't their decision and I'm the only one who had to live with it. When I first met Coach, I got a feel about how loyal he was and how he didn't care about the wins and losses. He cared about me as a person and me developing as a man on and off the court. That's what you want. I'm only going to be here four years but what I learn here after these four years is going to carry me and help me be successful after I leave South Carolina."

Thornwell is doing what he can to extend his senior season for at least another game and with that would come another week of practice, film study, media sessions and dreams of a potential national championship.

