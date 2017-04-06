Thornwell Throws Out First Pitch At Founders Park

USC senior guard Sindarius Thornwell threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Vanderbilt game at Founders Park. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell showed off his arm Thursday night prior to the start of the USC-Vanderbilt game at Founders Park.

Thornwell threw out the ceremonial first pitch to USC's Ross Grosvenor.

The Lancaster native recently wrapped up his career at USC by leading the Gamecocks to their first Final Four in program history along with a single-season record 26 wins. USC also finished sixth in the final USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Thornwell is the program's all-time leader in games started at 132. He ranks in the top-five in program history in points (3rd - 1,941), steals (4th - 199), free throws made (3rd - 570) and 3-point field goals made (4th - 187).

