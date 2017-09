Thursday Night Football Week 3

Malik Wesley Makes His Point (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Marlboro County 40, Darlington 7



Spring Valley 51, Sumter 34

Pinewood Prep 31, Heathwood Hall 14



Thomas Heyward Academy 52, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 18



Woodland 27, Williston-Elko 26



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Bluffton vs. New Hampstead, Ga., ccd.



First Baptist vs. Hilton Head Christian Academy, ccd.



May River vs. Hilton Head Island, ccd.



Whale Branch vs. Beaufort, ppd.

© 2017 Associated Press