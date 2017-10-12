WLTX
Thursday Night Football Week 8

wltx 1:08 AM. EDT October 13, 2017

Gray Collegiate Academy 27, Fox Creek 6

Saluda 54, W.J. Keenan 14

Indian Land 14, Columbia 6

Westside 34, J.L. Mann 0

 

