WLTX
Close

Thursday Night Football Week Four

Highlights from two games involving Midlands teams as there was a very light Thursday schedule for high school football.

wltx 12:29 AM. EDT September 15, 2017

 

Thursday Night Football Around The State

 

Blythewood 21, Irmo 7
 
West Florence 28, Camden 14
 
Goose Creek 49, Greenwood 47, OT

 

 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories