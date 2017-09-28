Thursday Night Football Week Six

(Photo: Yanity, Trey)

There were two games involving Midlands teams Thursday night.

At District Two Stadium, Ridge View hosted a South Pointe team which is the defending Class 4A state champion and winners of three straight championships overall. The Stallions are ranked seventh nationally by USA Today and showed it by defeating Ridge View 56-19. The Blazers trailed 24-17 at halftime before South Pointe found another gear in the second half.

The other game in Columbia was at Bolden Stadium where Gray Collegiate Academy defeated W.J. Keenan 10-0. All the points came in the second half as both defenses used a bend but don't break game plan.

