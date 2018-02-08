Tiffany Mitchell Talks Living In Russia And Hosting A Camp

Mar 6, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey (left) presents South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tiffany Mitchell (right) with the tournament MVP award during the women's SEC basketball tournament at Jacksonville Memorial Veterans Arena. South Carolina won 66-52. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

Former Gamecocks Tiffany Mitchell and Allisha Gray will be hosting skills camp on March 3 from 9 am to 12 noon at Heathwood Hall.

Mitchell is a former Gamecock All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year. While she has helped out with camps before, this will be the first one with her name on it. Mitchell says she hopes the WNBA experiences that she and Gray have will make their session educational for the campers who come.

Mitchell also brings overseas experience as she supplemented her WNBA income in 2016 by playing overseas in Russia. She says not only did the cold weather prove to be challenging, but the fact that electricity could be cut off without warning made the adjustment to Russia even more difficult.

But Mitchell is back on familiar ground and coming up in April she will be gearing up for her third WNBA season.

