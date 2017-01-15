Tiger Players Bask In Championship Glow

Orangeburg native Jadar Johnson was one of the speakers during Saturday's national championship celebration. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The traffic was what you would see for a noon kickoff in the fall.

But in the middle of January, the vehicles making their way to Death Valley carried fans who wanted to take part in Clemson's celebration of their second national championship. A parade kicked off the day and that was followed by a program inside the stadium which featured numerous speakers including Deshaun Watson, Ben Boulware and head coach Dabo Swinney.

Also called up to the microphone was Orangeburg's Jadar Johnson, the senior who in his final season was named a First Team All-ACC safety and capped off his career with a national championship.

Johnson admitted he was nervous but settled into his speech which touched on his love and admiration for his father who he called "my best friend."

Another Midlands product, Cannon Smith from Hammond, has a unique connection to the 1981 national championship as his father Bill was on that team. 35 years later, the tight end is on the second national championship team at Clemson.

