Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownwell reacts near the official in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. (Photo: Bob Donnan)

CLEMSON – Mark Donnal plays better when Clemson coach Brad Brownell gets mad at him.

Donnal drew Brownell’s ire Saturday afternoon with a defensive lapse, got chewed out, then promptly re-entered the game and made crucial back-to-back 3-pointers to help spark the Tigers’ 72-63 victory against Miami.

“So he and I have talked about that,” Brownell said. “And I’m figuring out what to be mad at him for before we go to Chapel Hill.”

Brownell will ponder any strategy possible to enhance the Tigers’ chances in Chapel Hill, where Clemson has never managed to defeat North Carolina.

The Tigers first lost to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in 1925 and have come up short in 57 attempts there since, resulting in a 58-game streak of futility that ranks as the longest road losing streak on an opponent’s home court in NCAA basketball history.

Clemson has come close on a handful of occasions, most notably in 2008, when a team led by Trevor Booker and Demontez Stitt lost in overtime, 103-93. The Tigers also have suffered a pair of one-point defeats, 24-23 in 1936 and 61-60 in 1974, as well as a couple of two-point losses – 74-72 in 1975 and 68-66 in 2003.

But most of Clemson’s futility has come via decisive defeats. North Carolina has beaten Clemson by an average margin of more than 20 points in the teams’ 58 meetings in Chapel Hill.

Clemson senior forward Donte Grantham, who has had to endure just one loss at North Carolina – an 80-69 decision in 2016 – said this year’s team isn’t caught up in the streak.

“I think it’s more of a media thing,” Grantham said. “We’ve just got to go out there and play the game. The media and all that hype, whatever – if we just stay locked in and play the way we’ve been playing and just worry about our team, we’ll be OK.

“If we do that, we can do anything. Anything is possible with this team.”

That belief certainly has credence. This year’s team was picked to finish 13th in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but the Tigers are off to their best start since 2009.

In fact, the Tar Heels (13-4, 2-2) are looking up at Clemson (15-2, 3-1) in the league standings.

“If you can’t get back and get them slowed down you’re doing to get beat,” Brownell said. “You’re also going to have to make some 3s against them. You’ve got to have a good shooting night.”

The challenges get no easier from here. The Tigers face Notre Dame on Saturday, then travel to No. 2 Virginia on Jan. 23.

Scott Keepfer The Greenville News