Tigers Sending Five To NFL Combine

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Deon Cain makes a catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Jim Dedmon)

Five former Clemson players will be in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 to March 5 for the NFL Combine.

Wide receivers Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud, linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, safety Van Smith and offensive guard Taylor Hearn each received an invitation to the combine, where they'll be able to put their athleticism and character on display for all 32 NFL teams.

Three players also received a grade entering the Combine; Cain's is the highest at a 6.01, followed by O'Daniel at 5.38 and Hearn at 5.18. Neither Smith nor McCloud received a grade, which translates to scouts thinking both players likely need to spend time in a developmental league.

Cornerbacks Ryan Carter and Marcus Edmond and offensive guard Tyrone Crowder were among notable former Clemson players not invited to the Combine.

In total, 326 players received an invitation, but NFLDraftScout.com's Dane Brugler offered some insight to for fans — and players — to keep in mind.

"Data to keep in mind while perusing the NFL Combine invite list," he wrote on Twitter. "On average, 110 Combine players will go undrafted. On average, 35 non-Combine players will be drafted."

Anderson Independent-Mail