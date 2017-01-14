Tigers show appreciation in championship celebration

Fans gather Saturday morning inside Memorial Stadium in Clemson to celebrate the Clemson Tigers' national championship. (Photo: Bart Boatwright/USA Today Network)

CLEMSON – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and his players had their chance to thank an estimated 65,000 of their biggest fans on Saturday morning.

In front of a crowd that filled the lower bowl of Memorial Stadium and stretched onto the concourse, the field and the upper bowl, Swinney and the Tigers celebrated the school’s first national championship since 1981.

Swinney said the title was not only for he and his players, but for all the fans who supported the team.

"I am so dadgum happy for all of Tiger nation," Swinney said to the crowd. "You guys deserve this."

Upon arriving at Memorial Stadium, Swinney gave a long hug to former athletic director Terry Don Phillips, who hired Swinney as Clemson’s head coach in 2008. Swinney later became emotional when thanking Phillips on the stage.

In his address to the crowd that lasted more than 30 minutes, Swinney also thanked his former players, former Clemson president Jim Barker and associate athletic director of football administration Woody McCorvey – among others – for helping make his journey to this year’s championship a reality.

Swinney wasn’t the only one to get emotional on stage Saturday. Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware broke down in tears when reflecting on the enormity of the moment, and became emotional again when thanking defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, who spoke directly after Boulware, was moved to tears when he stopped to thank defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks. Swinney also gave a special shoutout to Brooks, the AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year, and confirmed that Brooks has made the decision to retire after a 33-year coaching career.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, center Jay Guillermo, tight end Jordan Leggett and safety Jadar Johnson also spoke during Saturday’s ceremony, along with university President Jim Clements and athletic director Dan Radakovich. The team was also presented with the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy and the AFCA Coaches Trophy presented by Amway, both of which Swinney raised triumphantly in the air.

Independent Mail