Tim Tebow Fireflies Shirts Already on Sale

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Well if you're a Tim Tebow fan, as well as a Columbia Fireflies fan, then we've got something for you. Or rather, the Fireflies do.

Just a day after announcing that Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy winner, would be joining the Fireflies, the team began selling online Tim Tebow player tees. The shirts feature the Fireflies logo on the front, and Tebow's name and jersey number 15 on the back.

They're available in adult and kids sizes.

Adult Size Shirts

Child Size Shirts

The team's website says the shirts won't be shipped before Friday, but let's be honest, the first game of the season isn't until April 6, so that's plenty of time.

Tebow will play with the Mets (the Fireflies are an minor league affiliate of that franchise) during spring training for another week to two weeks, then report to Columbia.

