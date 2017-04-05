It's Time! Tim Tebow to Make Columbia Fireflies Debut Thursday

Tim Tebow (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - After all the anticipation, all the talk, and all the preparation, Tim Tebow will begin his career with the Columbia Fireflies this evening.

Tebow and his teammates take the field for the team's season opener at 7 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park.

The multi-sports star is hoping that if he's a success here, he'll eventually make it to the big leagues. He's spent months with the Mets organization (which the Fireflies are a part of) honing and refining his skills.

Tebow actually hasn't played baseball since he was in high school. When he was in college, he focused solely on football, never trying out for the Florida Gators baseball team.

The Heisman Trophy winner won two national title with the team, then got drafted by the Denver Broncos, and spent several years in the NFL, mainly as a backup.

He then switched to broadcasting, where he's served as an analyst with ESPN's SEC Network.

Thursday begins a four-game series with the Augusta Greenjackets, so fans who can't make it out to the first game will have several chances over the weekend to see Tebow in action.

© 2017 WLTX-TV