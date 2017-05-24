Tim Tebow Gets His Own Baseball Card

(Photo: Topps)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tim Tebow now has his own baseball card.

The card, made by Topps, shows him wearing his number 15 Fireflies jersey.

It's part of a 200 card Topps Pro Debut baseball set that hit store shelves Wednesday. It's the first time Tebow has appeared on a trading card wearing an official minor league baseball team uniform.

The card is already on eBay. Prices range from $90 to one selling for nearly $140.

