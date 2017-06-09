Tim Tebow Stays Focused On The Process

Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) practices swinging during a game at Spirit Communications Park. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

In Friday's 3-1 win over Charleston, Tim Tebow was 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts.

In Thursday's win over Lexington, Tebow had a pair of doubles as was 2-for-3 at the plate.

His thought process and approach was the same for each contest.

Tebow spoke to the media Friday and he says he feels he is getting better, but also isn't worried about a potential promotion.

His main concern is improvement and his laser-like focus on the fundamentals and the minute details of preparation are what keeps him from worrying about his statistics.

"You have games every single day and it is not just about the results in those games,” Tebow said

“It's about taking what you do in BP, what you do in the cage, what you do on the tee and being able to apply that. And maybe you did a good job and you still didn't have the results. So, being able to understand that and you might have a great game and didn't do it the way you wanted to. So it's not just focusing on results. It's really focused on looking at your at-bats, watching your film of it and trying to improve it and it doesn't go by the stats that you have."

In 50 games, Tebow is batting .222 with three home runs and 16 RBI. But thanks to 17 walks, his on base percentage is at .307.

He might be able to recite those numbers, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he couldn't. He could likely be more definitive in how many hours he was in the film room where the process of improvement continues.

