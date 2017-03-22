Tim Tebow Takes First Pic in Fireflies Uniform

Tim Tebow wears a Columbia Fireflies uniform in an image released by the team on March 22, 2017. (Photo: Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We now know exactly what Tim Tebow will look like when he starts playing for the Columbia Fireflies.

Wednesday morning, the Fireflies tweeted a picture of Tebow wearing the team's jersey and a hat. The jersey had the number "15" on it, which was his football uniform number in college.

It also, as it turns out, happens to be the number of days until Opening Day for the team.

The Fireflies announced Monday that the former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback would become a member of the minor-league baseball team, ending months of speculation that he would join the squad as part of his quest to start a professional baseball career.

Tebow will play with the Mets (the Fireflies are an affiliate of that division) during spring training for another week to two weeks, then report to Columbia.

© 2017 WLTX-TV