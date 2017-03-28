Tim Tebow to Be in Columbia Sunday for Fan Fest

Tim Tebow wears a Columbia Fireflies uniform in an image released by the team on March 22, 2017. (Photo: Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Your first chance to see Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow in Columbia as a member of the Fireflies is this Sunday.

Tebow and the other players will be part of Fireflies Fan Fest 2017 on Sunday, April 2, from 1-5 p.m. It will be an afternoon of fun at Spirit Communications Park.

The team is holding a workout, and afterward, fans will be able to meet players and collect autographs. Players will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for photos and autographs on the ballpark’s main concourse for thirty minutes after the workout (limit one autographed item per person per player).

Last week, it was announced that Tebow would be joining the team.

The news that Tebow will be here comes as the Columbia area will have what is perhaps the biggest sports weekend in the city's history. The USC women will be playing in Dallas on Friday in the Final Four; a day later, the men will play their Final Four game in Phoenix. If the women win, they'll play for the national championship on Sunday, and the men would go for it all on Monday.

While all that's going on, the USC football team will play their Garnet and Black Spring Game at noon Saturday. And the annual Carolina Cup horse race is also that day.

Admission and parking for Fan Fest 2017 are free and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, chips and fountain drink upon check-in at the ballpark. All fans will also enjoy half-price food, draft beer and fountain drinks throughout the course of the event. For fans who don’t want to miss the action, the Fireflies will have wait staff servicing the Bullpen Boxes in left field, the four-top seats on the first and third-base sides and in the Scout Seats – the top three rows behind home plate. The Mason Jar – the official team shop of the Columbia Fireflies – will also be open for fans that wish to purchase their team gear before Opening Night.

“Fan Fest is a great opportunity for everyone to get a sneak peek at the 2017 Fireflies experience,” said team President John Katz. “For those fans that did not make it out to Spirit Communications Park in 2016, it’s the perfect time to take in the sights, sounds and flavors of our award-winning venue.”

Fans will also have a chance to sit in and preview all seats around the ballpark. The Fireflies Ticket Office will be open and Opening Night tickets and season ticket packages (full-season, half-season and mini-plans) will be available for purchase.



