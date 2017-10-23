WLTX
Torrey Craig To Begin NBA Career In G-League

Joe Cook, wltx 9:17 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - former USC Upstate Star Torrey Craig is on the move in the NBA G-League with the Denver Nuggets.
 
The club announced that Craig, a Great Falls high school product, will join the Sioux Falls SkyForce. They are the Miami Heat affiliate.
 
Denver does not have a G-League team but they can send players to other teams under the flex assignment rule.
 
After signing a two-way deal this summer Craig played in four preseason games for the Nuggets and was great in the summer league where he averaged almost 12 points and 5 rebounds and made two starts in six games.
 
Craig will join fellow Palmetto State product Stephen Croone out of Furman on the SkyForce.
 

