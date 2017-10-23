Torrey Craig To Begin NBA Career In G-League

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - former USC Upstate Star Torrey Craig is on the move in the NBA G-League with the Denver Nuggets.

The club announced that Craig, a Great Falls high school product, will join the Sioux Falls SkyForce. They are the Miami Heat affiliate.

Denver does not have a G-League team but they can send players to other teams under the flex assignment rule.

After signing a two-way deal this summer Craig played in four preseason games for the Nuggets and was great in the summer league where he averaged almost 12 points and 5 rebounds and made two starts in six games.

Craig will join fellow Palmetto State product Stephen Croone out of Furman on the SkyForce.

