Torrey Craig To Begin NBA Career In G-League

COLUMBIA, SC - former USC Upstate Star Torrey Craig is on the move in the NBA G-League with the Denver Nuggets.
The club announced that Craig, a Great Falls high school product, will join the Sioux Falls SkyForce. They are the Miami Heat affiliate.
Denver does not have a G-League team but they can send players to other teams under the flex assignment rule.
After signing a two-way deal this summer Craig played in four preseason games for the Nuggets and was great in the summer league where he averaged almost 12 points and 5 rebounds and made two starts in six games.
Craig will join fellow Palmetto State product Stephen Croone out of Furman on the SkyForce.
