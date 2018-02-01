Travelle Wharton Talks Hoops and Panthers

Former USC and NFL offensive lineman Travelle Wharton attended the USC-UCONN game. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

It's been a big week for Travelle Wharton who was announced as the new offensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers.

The former USC offensive lineman enjoyed a 10-year NFL career, nine of those seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

In 2015, Wharton was on Steve Spurrier's staff at USC as a quality control assistant. He would be promoted to offensive line coach when Shawn Elliott was appointed interim head coach. Wharton was a coaching assistant for the Panthers prior to the 2017 in offseason workouts and training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He was a part of the Panthers' radio and television broadcasts for the past two seasons.

Wharton is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons, nine (2004-11, 2013) with the Panthers and one with the Cincinnati Bengals (2012). With the Panthers, Wharton started 111 of 115 regular season games played, the third-highest totals by an offensive lineman in team history.

Now, he will put his experience to work as he work directly under run game coordinator John Matsko, his former position coach with the Panthers.

