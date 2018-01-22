Truex Breaks Down The New Roval

The first day of the annual Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour saw track officials introduce the media to the new and improved Roval.

The original 2.4-mile, 13-turn course has been altered to a 17-turn circuit of 2.28 miles after two of the last three infield turns were removed. Add 35 feet of elevation changes and CMS officials feel they have the recipe for excitement in what will be the first road course to be introduced to NASCAR's playoffs - the Bank of America 500 which will be run Sept. 30.

Defending Cup champion Martin Truex, Junior took part in a Goodyear tire test last October. He admits the newness of this event in the middle of the playoffs will add to the tension.

“We don’t like ‘wild card races’ so to speak, but definitely it’s neat and interesting,” Truex said.

“I got the chance to do the test here and it was completely different from any race track I had ever been on."

Truex won the 2017 Bank of America 500 but that was on the traditional layout of the Charlotte Motor Speedway. To make it back to back trips to Victory Lane, Truex will have to navigate the challenges of the new Roval.

© 2018 WLTX-TV