Truex Looking Forward To Super Bowl Trip

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (78) celebrates winning the NASCAR Cup Championship after the Ford EcoBoost 400 and the NASCAR Cup Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway. (Photo: John David Mercer)

CHARLOTTE — The Year of Martin Truex Jr. rolls on, even into the next year.

Truex had a golden season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series last year, winning eight races and hist first career championship. Under the current point/playoff format, the season’s dominant driver doesn’t necessarily win the title, but Truex took care of business in that department, too.

Because he won the championship, Truex was invited to the Feb. 4 Super Bowl to participate in NBC’s pre-race broadcast, along with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Then — and this seems natural as the Truex good vibes continue — his NFL favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, reached the Super Bowl by slamming Minnesota last week.

The Eagles will play the New England Patriots — in a rematch of the 2005 Super Bowl — for the championship.

So the New Jersey native, who obviously is typically busy racing on weekends during the NFL season, will be able to watch his team play for football’s biggest prize — and in person.

“I’m pretty jacked about it,” Truex said Wednesday. “2015 was the last time I saw them play — in Philly. And I’ve never been to a Super Bowl. The fact I’m going to the Super Bowl for the first time in my life and my favorite team is going, as well, for only the (third) time since I was born is pretty cool.”

Truex and some of his friends watched the Eagles’ NFC championship game win over Minnesota at his house last weekend. Truex reported a “pretty good celebration” — probably an understatement — on that occasion.

Mike Hembree, USA Today