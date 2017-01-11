Two Clemson Receivers Headed To The NFL

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) celebrates winning the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Fresh off a national title, two of the most decorated Clemson receivers in school history are taking their games to the next level.

Mike Williams and Artavis Scott, who have both graduated, announced via Twitter on Wednesday that they’re forgoing their final year of eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL draft.

Four juniors have now declared. Quarterback Deshaun Watson announced his intentions after Monday’s 35-31 win over Alabama while running back Wayne Gallman said Tuesday he was turning pro.

Williams is coming off a monster season and is expected to be a first-round draft pick. He caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns during Clemson’s championship-winning campaign, a year after suffering a broken neck in the first game of 2015.

Williams’ touchdown total ranks fourth all-time in a single season, and his 21 career scores are third in the Clemson record book. He finishes with 2,727 yards, which ranks fourth all-time in school history, and 177 receptions.

“First, I want to start off by thanking Coach (Dabo) Swinney and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to play at Clemson University,” Williams wrote on the social media site. “I have accomplished so much here throughout these years. We brought this city at National Championship and we will be remembered forever. Thank you to me family and friends for their constant support and encouragement.

“I also want to thank all the fans for their support during my time here. Playing for Clemson was an incredible experience. I am grateful for the opportunity and thank everyone for who has been a part of my journey. As I close this chapter, I am excited and looking forward to starting the next chapter in my life.”

A move that’s been long expected, Williams completed his post with “#2017NFLDraft.”

Scott’s 245 career receptions rank first all-time in Clemson history, ahead of Sammy Watkins. He leaves Clemson with 2,480 career receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in three years. Scott totaled 614 yards on 76 catches in 2016.

“I would like to say thank you to all the coaches and staff who have given me an opportunity to play ball here at Clemson," Scott wrote. "I had an unbelievable time here and accomplished a lot of things I wouldn’t imagine and I’m thankful for that. I will be going onto the next level. I prayed about it and I feel that this is the best choice for me and my family. Who knows what will happen but I put my trust in God. Thank you to all the Clemson family."

Brad Senkiw, Anderson Independent-Mail