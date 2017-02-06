File (Photo: WLTX, AP, WLTX)

South Carolina junior right-hander Tyler Johnson and junior right-hander Clarke Schmidt earned Preseason All-America accolades as announced by D1Baseball on Monday.

Johnson was a first-team selection with Schmidt earning second-team selection honors. South Carolina opens the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNCG.

Last season, Johnson went 3-2 with a 2.42 ERA and had nine saves. Johnson struck out 59 to just eight walks in 52.0 innings in 29 relief appearances. Eight of Johnson’s nine saves were in league play, the most by any SEC pitcher. Johnson pitched on USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team over the summer.

Schmidt earned third-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA last year after going 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA. He struck out 129 batters to 27 walks in 111.1 innings pitched with opponents hitting .248 against him. Schmidt’s 129 strikeouts are the second-highest among returning pitchers from last season in Division I baseball.

Five Gamecocks have received Preseason All-America honors this year. Schmidt was also honored by Collegiate Baseball, the NCBWA and Perfect Game with Johnson a preseason first-team selection by Perfect Game and the NCBWA, senior left-hander Josh Reagan honored by Collegiate Baseball, junior Alex Destino recognized on the NCBWA Preseason All-America team and junior right-hander Wil Crowe a third-team choice by Baseball America.

