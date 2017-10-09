Two Newberry Players Earn Player Of The Week Awards

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - After winning their 12 straight conference game the Newberry Wolves had a couple of players earn SAC player of the week honors today.

Junior wideout Markel Castle is the offensive player of week. He had 6 catches for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns. All of his catches were either first downs or touchdowns as Newberry defeated Lenori-Rhyne by 27 points on Saturday.

Kicker Shea Rodgers is the Special Teams player of the week. He was perfect on 4 extra points and remains perfect on 19 kicks. He also averaged around 39 yards on 5 punts for the Wolves.

Newberry is tied for first place with Wingate in the SAC. The Wolves host Tusculum this Saturday at 1 pm.

