Two Newberry Players Earn Player Of The Week Awards

Joe Cook, wltx 9:45 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - After winning their 12 straight conference game the Newberry Wolves had a couple of players earn SAC player of the week honors today.
 
Junior wideout Markel Castle is the offensive player of week. He had 6 catches for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns. All of his catches were either first downs or touchdowns as Newberry defeated Lenori-Rhyne by 27 points on Saturday.
 
Kicker Shea Rodgers is the Special Teams player of the week. He was perfect on 4 extra points and remains perfect on 19 kicks. He also averaged around 39 yards on 5 punts for the Wolves.
 
Newberry is tied for first place with Wingate in the SAC. The Wolves host Tusculum this Saturday at 1 pm.
 

