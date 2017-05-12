Tyler Renew On A Mission In Atlanta

Former Ben Lippen standout Tyler Renew is this week's Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The Atlanta Falcons already have one Citadel graduate on the roster as former Spring Valley standout Andre Roberts signed with the Falcons.

Tyler Renew hopes he will be the second graduate of Charleston's military school.



The former Ben Lippen standout signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent and is in Atlanta as the Falcons are holding rookie mini-camp this weekend.



"They see me as a versatile back," Renew said earlier this week.

"Fullback, running back guy that can come in and catch the ball out of the backfield, run the ball a little bit, get on the edge and block, get in the middle and stuff the linebackers in the middle. They're asking me to do a little bit of everything - blocking, catching and running.

Renew had hoped to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. Since it wasn't that only adds to his motivation to prove his worth at the next level.

"I definitely have that chip on my shoulder," Renew said.

"Plenty of FCS players have proved they can play in the NFL and I plan to be another one to prove that it's possible."

Playing in The Citadel's triple-option attack gave Renew plenty of chances to showcase his talents which he feels will help him in the NFL.

"I think it prepared me for the structure and the discipine and the toughness of the game," Renew said.

"The NFL is very complex. There's a lot of plays, a lot of things you need to learn, a lot of rules. It's tough, it's the best of the best, the one percent of the whole nation that gets to play. You have to have mental toughness and physical toughness to play in that league."

