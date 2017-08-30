Ty'son Williams Is Ready For His Return To The Arena

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

It is interesting that Ty'son Williams will play his first game in nearly two years in the Tar Heel state.

The former Crestwood standout saw limited action for North Carolina in 2015 as a true freshman. After deciding to transfer, UNC blocked him from going to any school on the Tar Heel schedule for the next four years That meant if he wanted to transfer to USC, he would have to pay his way in that first year as he would be on walk-on status. His mother used the GI bill to pay for his first semester.

Williams' patience and perseverance will be rewarded Saturday when he suits up for the first time in nearly two years. He will be a part of three-headed committee at running back.

