USA Today's All-USA Team Features Midlands Notables

Dutch Fork head football coach Tom Knotts is the American Family insurance All-USA Coach of the Year for the state of South Carolina, USA Today High School Sports announced Wednesday.

Knotts led Dutch Fork to its first 15-0 season and the Class 5A state championship with a 28-21 win over Boiling Springs. In capturing their second state championship in five years, the Silver Foxes finished 21st in the final USA Today Super 25 ranking.

The offensive player of the year is Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner with Westside's Lummie Young the defensive player of the year.

Making the All-USA First Team at running back are a pair of former News19 Players of the Week in Shrine Bowl selection Malik Brooks from Saluda and North-South All-Star Cedrick Cunningham. Cunningham was a finalist for Mr. Football.

A host of Shrine Bowl selections made the second team - Chapin tight end Will Register was a second-team choice as were Sumter offensive linemen Daveyon McDaniel from Sumter, Ryan Hiller from Westwood and Dutch Fork's Malik Sumter.

Shrine Bowl selections Octavius Pringle from Brookland-Cayce (defensive line) is a first-team choice along with Lake Marion's Devondre Robinson at defensive back.

Lakewood's Tyreek Johnson and Shaheem Haltiwanger from White Knoll, both of whom were selected for the Shrine Bowl, made the second team on the defensive line along with Sumter punter Pressley Harvin makes the list for special teams. Harvin was also a choice for the 80th annual All-Star game.

Bobby Irby, who was one of Dutch Fork's most dangerous weapons on offense, makes the first team list at defensive back. Irby was a North-South All-Star selection but he and teammate Malik Sumter were unable to participate in the December all-star games as they were helping Dutch Fork roll through the playoffs.