USC and Virginia To Play Home and Home On The Hardwood

wltx 5:30 PM. EST November 07, 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina and Virginia will play each other in men's basketball starting next season.

The schools announced the home-and-home series Tuesday.

Virginia will travel to South Carolina for a game in December 2018 while the Gamecocks head to the Cavaliers in December 2019.

The teams have not played since March 2002, when the Gamecocks took a 74-67 victory over Virginia in the opening round of the NIT.

