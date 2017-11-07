USC and Virginia To Play Home and Home On The Hardwood

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin directs his team against the Auburn Tigers in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina and Virginia will play each other in men's basketball starting next season.



The schools announced the home-and-home series Tuesday.



Virginia will travel to South Carolina for a game in December 2018 while the Gamecocks head to the Cavaliers in December 2019.



The teams have not played since March 2002, when the Gamecocks took a 74-67 victory over Virginia in the opening round of the NIT.

