USC-Arkansas Preview

The last time USC was at home, it played a four-overtime marathon against Alabama which saw the Crimson Tide escape Columbia with a 90-86 win.

USC is back at the Colonial Life Arena tonight when it hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks, a team that comes in on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The Hogs are 18-7 overall, 7-5 in the SEC, and are ranked 43rd in the RPI. USA Today's latest bracketology has Arkansas as one of the last four teams in - as an 11 seed playing Wake Forest in one of the First Four contests.

So, much like Alabama was looking for a signature win, so will the Razorbacks as they look to get to firm up their resume and a road win against a ranked opponent would do the trick.

We have to be very very clean offensively, so we don’t turn it over and take bad shots,” said USC head coach Frank Martin.

“We’ve got our hands full. We’ve got to make sure we take advantage of the opportunity that we’re playing at home."

The 21st ranked Gamecocks will bring an RPI ranking of 22nd into the contest. USA Today has the Gamecocks as a six-seed.

