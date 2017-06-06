Chad Holbrook Resigns as USC Head Baseball Coach

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - University of South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook has resigned, effective immediately, according to a statement from the University.

Holbrook made the decision to resign and pursue other opportunities following several meetings with athletics director Ray Tanner to assess the future of the program, according to the statement.

Holbrook was the successor to current athletics director Ray Tanner and coached the Gamecocks for the last five seasons.

USC failed to make the NCAA tournament this season despite being ranked in the top five in the most preseason rankings. The Gamecocks finished 35-25 and 13-17 in the SEC. They were 2-8 in conference series which ultimately kept them out of the postseason. It's the second in three years that USC has failed to make the tournament.

Under Holbrook the Gamecocks did advance to the NCAA Super Regionals in 2013 and 2016 but no trips to Omaha.

Holbrook released this statement through the University:

“I want to thank our fans, players, coaching staff and everyone that touched Carolina baseball. This will always be a special place for me and my family. Wearing that jersey, being a part of two national championships, and meeting so many great people are things I will always treasure. I will always be a Gamecock! At the end of the day, this was the best decision for us. I wish Coach Tanner and this program I love so much nothing but the best. Forever to Thee!”

Ray Tanner had this to say about his former assistant coach in the USC release.

“We thank Coach Holbrook for his dedication and commitment to the program and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Coach Tanner. “He and his family were part of some great memories at South Carolina and we will miss them.”

Tanner will speak with media about the future of the baseball program at press conference at Founders Park on Wednesday afternoon.

© 2017 WLTX-TV