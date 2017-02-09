USC Baseball Picked To Finish 2nd In SEC Eastern Division

(Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

South Carolina has been predicted to finish second in the SEC Eastern Division as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches in the annual preseason poll announced on Thursday.

USC received four first place votes for the Eastern Division as well as two first place votes as SEC champion. South Carolina won its seventh SEC Eastern Division title last year with a 20-9 conference record.

Junior right-hander Tyler Johnson was a first-team Preseason All-SEC selection with junior Alex Destino garnering second-team honors.

Florida and LSU each garnered six votes for SEC Champion in the preseason poll. The Gators were predicted to win the SEC Eastern Division, while the Tigers were the favorite to win the SEC Western Division.

The Gamecocks open the 2017 season next Friday against. UNCG, marking the beginning of Chad Holbrook's fifth season as head coach.

