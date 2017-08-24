USC Basketball Schedule Taking Shape

(Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports)

The schedule for the USC men's basketball team is taking shape as the SEC has released its conference slate for the upcoming season.

USC will begin league play on Sunday, Dec. 31 at Ole Miss. The Rebels roster includes Devontae Shuler, the Irmo native who finished up his high school career at national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy.

The SEC home opener is set for January 3 against Missouri, followed by another home game on Saturday, January 6 against Vanderbilt.

Kentucky comes to the Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday, January 16.

The Gamecocks were the lone SEC team at the Final Four in Phoenix as they won the East Regional and in the process, set a single-season school record with 26 wins. They have finished in the top four of the SEC standings the last two seasons.

On Saturday, January 27, USC will take a break from the SEC grind when it hosts Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Also, the season opener at Wofford is now set for Friday, November 10. This will mark the first basketball game in Wofford's new Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Tip off times and television network assignments will be announced at a later date.

USC's SEC Basketball Schedule

Sun., December 31 at Ole Miss

Wed., January 3 Missouri

Sat., January 6 Vanderbilt

Tue., January 9 at Alabama

Sat., January 13 at Georgia

Tue., January 16 Kentucky

Sat., January 20 Tennessee

Wed, January 24 at Florida

Wed, January 31 Mississippi State

Sat., February 3 at Texas A&M

Tue., February 6 at Arkansas

Sat., February 10 Florida

Tue., February 13 at Tennessee

Sat., February 17 Auburn

Wed, February 21 Georgia

Sat., February 24 at Mississippi State

Wed, February 28 LSU

Sat., March 3 at Auburn

