USC Basketball Schedule Taking Shape

The schedule for the USC men's basketball team is taking shape as the SEC has released its conference slate for the upcoming season.
USC will begin league play on Sunday, Dec. 31 at Ole Miss. The Rebels roster includes Devontae Shuler, the Irmo native who finished up his high school career at national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy.
The SEC home opener is set for January 3 against Missouri, followed by another home game on Saturday, January 6 against Vanderbilt.
Kentucky comes to the Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday, January 16.
The Gamecocks were the lone SEC team at the Final Four in Phoenix as they won the East Regional and in the process, set a single-season school record with 26 wins. They have finished in the top four of the SEC standings the last two seasons.
On Saturday, January 27, USC will take a break from the SEC grind when it hosts Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Also, the season opener at Wofford is now set for Friday, November 10. This will mark the first basketball game in Wofford's new Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Tip off times and television network assignments will be announced at a later date.
USC's SEC Basketball Schedule
Sun., December 31 at Ole Miss
Wed., January 3 Missouri
Sat., January 6 Vanderbilt
Tue., January 9 at Alabama
Sat., January 13 at Georgia
Tue., January 16 Kentucky
Sat., January 20 Tennessee
Wed, January 24 at Florida
Wed, January 31 Mississippi State
Sat., February 3 at Texas A&M
Tue., February 6 at Arkansas
Sat., February 10 Florida
Tue., February 13 at Tennessee
Sat., February 17 Auburn
Wed, February 21 Georgia
Sat., February 24 at Mississippi State
Wed, February 28 LSU
Sat., March 3 at Auburn
