USC Basketball Team To Compete In 2018 Hall of Fame Classic

Michigan, Providence, South Carolina, and George Washington will headline the 2018 Hall of Fame Classic at Mohegan Sun, multiple sources told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and FanRag Sports.

The official matchups have yet to be announced.

Northwestern, Texas Tech, Boston College, and La Salle are the four participants in this year’s event, which will be held on Nov. 18th and 19th in Connecticut.

The tipoff time for USC's game in the Big 12/SEC Challenge was released. USC will face Texas Tech on Jan. 27 at noon.

© 2017 WLTX-TV