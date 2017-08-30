USC Basketball Team Will Open Wofford's New Arena

(Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

USC's non-conference schedule is close to being finalized and while the complete list of opponents has yet to be released, some games have been announced by their opponents.

Wofford released its schedule Wednesday and has been reported for months, USC will be the first basketball opponent for the Terriers in their new Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

The game will take place on Friday, November 10.

Clemson released its non-conference schedule and that list includes the annual game with the USC which will take place Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

