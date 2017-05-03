USC Beach Volleyball Opens NCAA Tournament Play

The USC beach volleyball team is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in its brief four-year history in Columbia. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The tourney is taking place in Gulf Shores, Alabama with eight teams comprising the double-elimination event. The Gamecocks are the eighth seed and will face top-seed and defending national champion Southern Cal Friday morning at 10:00 am EST.

The Gamecocks already have had a season to remember, as they racked up a program-record 23 wins during the regular season. Of those 23 wins, five came against AVCA Top-15 opponents.

Also, USA Volleyball announced selections for its Collegiate Beach Championship tournament Wednesday afternoon with two pairs from the USC program earning spots in the field of 24 women's pairs.

Adrianna Culbert and Katie Smith, and Macie Tendrich and Katie Zimmerman will enter a tournament inext week in Hermosa Beach, Calif. with the winning pair earning a spot on the Collegiate National Team.

